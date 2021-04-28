wrestling / News
Several Female Wrestlers Thank Tyson Kidd For His Work Producing Their Matches
Earlier this month, Natalya revealed that her husband, Tyson Kidd, produced all of the women’s matches at Wrestlemania this year. The quote was retweeted by WWE and then commented on by several female wrestlers who have worked with him.
The former Billie Kay wrote: “Thankful for every single time I was able to work with @TJWilson. He always gave me the confidence & support to be exactly who I wanted to be.”
Carmella added: “What would we do without you, @TJWilson?!?! So grateful for you!! Y’all have no idea!”
You can see similar responses below:
Thankful for every single time I was able to work with @TJWilson 🙏
He always gave me the confidence & support to be exactly who I wanted to be ♥️ https://t.co/ckEvtFlPZe
— Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) April 27, 2021
.@TJWilson the GOAT 🙌 https://t.co/qUTWjoPsF6
— Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) April 27, 2021
What would we do without you, @TJWilson?!?! So grateful for you!!
Y’all have no idea! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/ob1nAwH01T
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 27, 2021
🥺🥺🥺 we love him so much!!! ❤️❤️ THANK YOU @TJWilson https://t.co/yp8KDSZSrp
— 🦹🏽♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) April 27, 2021
TJ is the best!
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 27, 2021
The best !! @TJWilson .. thank you https://t.co/8lIh3xQyg1
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More Details Announced For Dark Side of the Ring Season Three, Chris Jericho Returns As Narrator
- Mercedes Martinez Explains Decision To Leave RETRIBUTION & Return To NXT: ‘It Wasn’t For Me’
- Jordynne Grace Discusses Photo Project Focusing on Body Positivity
- Backstage Rumor on Sold Out UFC 261 Being Major Topic With Talent at Last Night’s Raw