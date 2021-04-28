Several Female Wrestlers Thank Tyson Kidd For His Work Producing Their Matches

Earlier this month, Natalya revealed that her husband, Tyson Kidd, produced all of the women’s matches at Wrestlemania this year. The quote was retweeted by WWE and then commented on by several female wrestlers who have worked with him.

The former Billie Kay wrote: “Thankful for every single time I was able to work with @TJWilson. He always gave me the confidence & support to be exactly who I wanted to be.”

Carmella added: “What would we do without you, @TJWilson?!?! So grateful for you!! Y’all have no idea!”

