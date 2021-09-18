Several Independent Names At Impact Tapings

Impact brought in several independent names for this weekend’s tapings according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that VSK, Masha Slamovich, Jamie Senegal, and Jake Clements are in Nashville for the tapings.

VSK: has previously appeared for both AEW and Impact Wrestling in the past, while Slamovich worked the AEW Dark: Elevation taping this week. Senegal was part of the battle royal at NWA EmPowerrr and Jake Clemons is a former WWE referee.