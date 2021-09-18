wrestling / News
Several Independent Names At Impact Tapings
September 17, 2021 | Posted by
Impact brought in several independent names for this weekend’s tapings according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that VSK, Masha Slamovich, Jamie Senegal, and Jake Clements are in Nashville for the tapings.
VSK: has previously appeared for both AEW and Impact Wrestling in the past, while Slamovich worked the AEW Dark: Elevation taping this week. Senegal was part of the battle royal at NWA EmPowerrr and Jake Clemons is a former WWE referee.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Confirms He Got Backstage Heat For His Roman Reigns Comments
- Rumor Killer On Possible Stipulation For Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
- Notes On When It Was Decided to Have Big E. Win WWE Championship, Backstage Reaction
- Possible Explanation on Why Bronson Rechsteiner Switched to Bron Breakker From Rex Steiner