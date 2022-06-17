Several Major NJPW Stars Likely For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, No Word On Okada

During last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole mentioned that Kazuchika Okada would not be at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. There has been no word if this is the case, but Okada has mentioned in interviews that his wife (who is due to give birth to their baby in August) has a birthday that week and he won’t be in the US.

However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that “a lot” of major stars from NJPW will be at next week’s Dynamite in Milwaukee. The plan is to set up the remainder of the Forbidden Door show at that time.

So far the only announced matches include:

* AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

* IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Miro vs. PAC vs. TBD vs. TBD

* Minoru Suzuki, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino