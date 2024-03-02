Several Matches Added To Tonight’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, the last before tomorrow’s Revolution. Austin Gunn and the Acclaimed will team up against The Dark Order. Meanwhile, Private Party will take on Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal. Mariah May and Thunder Rosa will also be in action. Here’s the updated lineup:

* All-Star Scramble Qualifier: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin vs. Bryan Keith

* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, HOOK, & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, & Brian Cage

* The Acclaimed & Austin Gunn vs. The Dark Order

* Private Party vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

* Mariah May in action

* Thunder Rosa in action

* We’ll hear from Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo

* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho and Wardlow

TONIGHT!#AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT ’La Mera Mera’ @Thunderrosa22 will be in action TONIGHT on #AEW Collision, don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/VeyAksaThJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2024