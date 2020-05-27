wrestling / News

Several Matches And Segments Announced For AEW Dynamite Tonight

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Joey Janela Private Party Matt Hardy Young Bucks

All Elite Wrestling has announced several new matches and segments for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This includes a six-man tag team match with Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks vs. Joey Janela and Private Party. Hikaru Shida will be in action, Jon Moxley will appear and Brian Cage will make his Dynamite debut. Here’s the new, updated listing:

* Joey Janela & Private Party vs. Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks
* Jon Moxley to appear
* Hikaru Shida in action
* Brian Cage makes AEW debut
* Inner Circle Pep Rally
* Mike Tyson to appear
* Britt Baker to provide injury update
* Battle Royal to determine #1 contender to TNT championship
* Details on this year’s Fyter Fest

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading