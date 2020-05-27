wrestling / News
Several Matches And Segments Announced For AEW Dynamite Tonight
All Elite Wrestling has announced several new matches and segments for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This includes a six-man tag team match with Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks vs. Joey Janela and Private Party. Hikaru Shida will be in action, Jon Moxley will appear and Brian Cage will make his Dynamite debut. Here’s the new, updated listing:
* Joey Janela & Private Party vs. Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks
* Jon Moxley to appear
* Hikaru Shida in action
* Brian Cage makes AEW debut
* Inner Circle Pep Rally
* Mike Tyson to appear
* Britt Baker to provide injury update
* Battle Royal to determine #1 contender to TNT championship
* Details on this year’s Fyter Fest
To say that tonight's episode of #AEWDyanmite is stacked would be an understatement.
Check the thread for the full card break down!
Feel the fallout of Double or Nothing tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/CbIeHphlMq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020
Iron @MikeTyson will appear tonight on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/VhWYhgn2ZF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020
Tonight we will hear from Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D as she will address her recent injury & an update on her recovery process.
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5qjZaZrOpE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020
The #InnerCircle will have a pep rally tonight on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/HqeuWNKui2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020
.@MrGMSI_BCage with @OfficialTAZ makes his Dynamite debut TONIGHT!
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight & every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ieZoRnZLXH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020
Your #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley will appear tonight on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/YsC4lYOZoX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020
Your NEW #AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru will appear LIVE tonight on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/m9rJIjmcL4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020
It's 6-man tag team action as The Young Bucks & @MATTHARDYBRAND face #PrivateParty & @JANELABABY tonight!
Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Z5nZPUyx0R
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020
Tonight on Dynamite there will be a battle royal to determine who gets a shot at the #TNTChampionship held by @CodyRhodes.
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/dT3O3gxi09
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Holds Memorial Day Party With AEW Stars, NXT Champ Adam Cole in Attendance
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Waited to Have Wrestlers Simulate ‘Fans’ at TV Tapings, Update on ‘New Normal’ for WWE
- Backstage Notes For This Week’s WWE TV Tapings, Last Minute Change on Taping Schedule, Trainees Standing for Most of the Day
- Rob Van Dam Reveals That He Turned Down Triple H’s Offer To Help Him With Promos & That It May Have Cost Him A Push, How Political WWE Was Backstage