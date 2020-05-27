Several Matches And Segments Announced For AEW Dynamite Tonight

All Elite Wrestling has announced several new matches and segments for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This includes a six-man tag team match with Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks vs. Joey Janela and Private Party. Hikaru Shida will be in action, Jon Moxley will appear and Brian Cage will make his Dynamite debut. Here’s the new, updated listing:

* Joey Janela & Private Party vs. Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks

* Jon Moxley to appear

* Hikaru Shida in action

* Brian Cage makes AEW debut

* Inner Circle Pep Rally

* Mike Tyson to appear

* Britt Baker to provide injury update

* Battle Royal to determine #1 contender to TNT championship

* Details on this year’s Fyter Fest

To say that tonight's episode of #AEWDyanmite is stacked would be an understatement. Check the thread for the full card break down!

Feel the fallout of Double or Nothing tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/CbIeHphlMq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020

Tonight we will hear from Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D as she will address her recent injury & an update on her recovery process.

Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5qjZaZrOpE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020