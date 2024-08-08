wrestling / News
Several Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
August 8, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. The lineup includes:
* Darby Allin vs. The Butcher
* Saraya vs. Nyla Rose
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero (Bryan Danielson on commentary)
* Private Party in action
* We’ll hear from Dustin Rhodes
