Several Matches and Segments Added to Tomorrow’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches and segments for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. The show was taped last night in Palm Desert, CA. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Thunder Rosa vs. Reina Dorada

* Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Workhorsemen

* Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony in action

* We’ll hear from FTR