Several Names Being Discussed For Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that several names have been discussed as Roman Reigns’ next title defense, which is scheduled for WWE Royal Rumble. The Undisputed WWE Universal champion has already been announced for episodes of Smackdown in Green Bay (December 15), Vancouver (January 5) and Atlanta (January 19).

Randy Orton, who has teased resuming his feud with the Bloodline, is one of the choices. LA Knight, who has been feuding with the Bloodline as well, is reportedly set for “another direction” as of last week.