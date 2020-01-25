wrestling / News

Several Names Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble

PWInsider reports that The Undertaker has been spotted in Houston, Texas, the site of tomorrow night’s Royal Rumble PPV. This doesn’t mean that he’s going to appear, of course, as Undertaker is from Texas and could simply be visiting. He is in city, though.

Also spotted were Mark Henry, Pat Patterson, ‘The Million Dollar Man’ Ted Dibiase and Christian.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading