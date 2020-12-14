Several New Matches Official For Wrestle Kingdom 15

NJPW has announced a ton of new matches for Wrestle Kingdom 15 including SANADA vs. EVIL and more. The company announced on Sunday that Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi will defend the IWGP Tag Team Championships against Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa on night one of the event. Also newly-set for night one are Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Great-O-Khan and Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

Meanwhile, night two has seen the addition of Taiji Ishimori defending the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title against either Takahashi or Phantasmo, along with SANADA vs. EVIL and Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb.

Wrestle Kingdom 15 takes place on January 4th and 5th, 2021. The full, updated card is below:

Night 1

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

Night 2

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito or Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. El Phantasmo or Hiromu Takahashi

* SANADA vs. EVIL

* Shingo Takagai vs. Jeff Cobb

HUGE MATCHES OFFICIAL FOR WRESTLE KINGDOM 15! January 4: Hiromu Takahashi vs El Phantasmo! Great-O-Khan vs Hiroshi Tanahashi! Dangerous Tekkers vs G.o.D! All official as Okada battles Ospreay and Naito faces Ibushi in our main event!https://t.co/KHRw0MDc95#njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/yqvrQ7dhRL — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 14, 2020