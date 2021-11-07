Several NXT Stars Were Reportedly ‘On the Bubble’ Of Being Cut

WWE’s set of releases last week were close to including several other members of the NXT roster, according to a new report. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there were somewhere around 10 members of the NXT roster who were “on the bubble” of being cut.

Meltzer noted that the people who were on the bubble included a lot of veterans who are not being used very well right now and specifically named Danny Burch and Timothy Thatcher. It was noted that the names discussed didn’t fit into what WWE planned for going forward for NXT in terms of a younger roster of future players.

WWE released 18 members of their roster on Thursday, the same day as their Q3 financial results report. The list included several NXT roster members including Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Trey Baxter, Katrina Cortez, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, and Zayda Ramier.