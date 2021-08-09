Several NXT Stars Reportedly Backstage at Tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw has several NXT stars backstage, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Xia Li, Aliyah, Odyssey Jones, Austin Theory, and Dakota Kai are all backstage at tonight’s show at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The site notes that there are others backstage, though these are the only names confirmed. It is not yet confirmed whether any of them will work tonight’s show, either on TV or as dark matches.

WWE is reportedly set to make several changes to NXT, going for younger and larger talent and setting a new format for the brand.