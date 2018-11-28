WWE News: Several of Ken Anderson’s Students Were Extras on Raw, Top Smackdown Moments, WWE Hypes Hideo Itami’s Return

– Several of Ken Anderson’s students were used as extras on Monday’s Raw, mainly as part of No Way Jose’s conga line. The talents that appeared on Raw were Kyle Pro, Kal Creed, Brandon Gore, Levy Cruise, Justin D. Xavier, Rylie Jackson, Air Wolf, and Kara Noia. Anderson posted the following on Instagram…

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– WWE posted the following, hyping Hideo Itami’s return on tonight’s 205 Live…

Hideo Itami returns: Last month, Hideo Itami and Mustafa Ali engaged in one of the most physical and brutal battles in WWE 205 Live history. The animosity boiled over to the point where they could not be contained between the ropes, and Ali claimed victory in a Falls Count Anywhere Match after leaping out of the ring from the top turnbuckle and driving Itami through a table with a 450 splash. After more than a month, Itami is set to make his return to WWE 205 Live. If the past is any indication, whoever stands in his way is in for a world of pain and punishment. Will Itami resume his quest for respect, or will he just destroy anyone who opposes him?