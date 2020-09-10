wrestling / News
Several ROH Wrestlers Stuck Outside of the Country Due To COVID
September 10, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful reports that even though ROH resumed TV tapings recently, they don’t have their full roster. Several wrestlers are outside of the country and unable to come back due to travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s unknown how many were not present, two of the names that were confirmed were Bandido and Mark Haskins.
The talent being unable to make the shows has “thrown a wrench” into the tag team and six-man tag team divisions.
