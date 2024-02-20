wrestling / News

Various News: Several Stars Confirmed For WWE 2K24 Roster, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax Playlist

February 19, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE 2K24 Rhea Ripley Image Credit: 2K Games

– The official Twitter account of WWE Games announced today that Alba Fyre, Thea Hail, Bad Bunny, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, Maxxine Dupri, Isla Dawn, and Tegan Nox are part of the WWE 2K24 roster. The release of the standard edition of WWE 2K24 is set for Friday, March 8, 2024, after the game’s early launch three days before. Here’s the announcement:

– Check out Rhea Ripley taking on Nia Jax in the Road to WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: WWE Playlist:

