wrestling / News
Various News: Several Stars Confirmed For WWE 2K24 Roster, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax Playlist
February 19, 2024 | Posted by
– The official Twitter account of WWE Games announced today that Alba Fyre, Thea Hail, Bad Bunny, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, Maxxine Dupri, Isla Dawn, and Tegan Nox are part of the WWE 2K24 roster. The release of the standard edition of WWE 2K24 is set for Friday, March 8, 2024, after the game’s early launch three days before. Here’s the announcement:
Find your favorite @WWE Superstars in #WWE2K24
🔥 Alba Fyre
🤼♀️ Thea Hail
🐰 Bad Bunny
💙 Jey Uso
🥩 Bronson Reed
💕 Maxxine Dupri
🥀 Isla Dawn
💜 Tegan Nox
More drops 🔜 pic.twitter.com/0ww5LlEg77
— #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) February 19, 2024
– Check out Rhea Ripley taking on Nia Jax in the Road to WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: WWE Playlist:
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Claims Someone Spent $55,000 On Her Fantime Account
- Arn Anderson Talks Why He Wasn’t Concerned About Vince McMahon Steroid Trial, Working WCW Saturday Night
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing
- Note on Backstage WWE Reactions & Theories That John Laurinaitis Is Vince McMahon’s “Fall Guy”