Several Tickets Still Available For WWE Stomping Grounds
June 12, 2019
– If you haven’t picked up your tickets for WWE Stomping Grounds yet, you’re in luck: there are plenty of options. The show takes place on June 23rd from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington and as you can see from the screenshot of the seating chart below, there are several tickets available. The seating chart indicates available seats with blue dots.
As of this writing on Ticketmaster, there are tickets available at all levels from $652 down to $27. The arena has a capacity of 23,000, with the wrestling arena likely set up for around 15,000 to 20,000.
