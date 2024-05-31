Several TNA Staff Members Let Go Yesterday, Dave Sahadi and RD Evans Among Departures

PWinsider reports that several staff members were let go by TNA Wrestling yesterday, as part of cutbacks and a ‘restructuring’ from Anthem.

These included Dave Sahadi, who had been working as the Creative director. Sahadi has long been associated with TNA, originally working there from 2004-2017, and then again from 2019 to now. He was director of TNA television and before that worked as the creative director for WWE.

Several of the releases were from the live events division. Anthem is currently deciding who will run that in the future, as they haven’t decided on plans for anything after the summer. There is still no location or venue for Bound for Glory, for example. It is possible there have been other releases, however, it’s believed that talent were not included in that.

Meanwhile, RD Evans has also exited the company. Evans was working as the head of creative and as a producer. The relationship between Anthem and Evans reportedly deteriorated over the past several weeks and Evans became “increasingly frustrated” with them. Evans reportedly made the decision to leave, although some in TNA have tried to say it was mutual. It should be noted that Evans leaving was not related to the firings and was a separate matter.