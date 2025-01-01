wrestling / News

Several TNA Wrestling Contracts Have Expired Today, Including Mike Bailey

January 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mike Bailey TNA Victory Road Image Credit: TNA

Fightful Select reports that several contracts for TNA Wrestling have expired today, with the most notable being former X Division Champion ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. Bailey has been finished with TNA since October, and his deal ran through the end of 2024. He is expected to go to AEW immediately now that he’s available.

Other free agents include the injured Steph de Lander, KUSHIDA, Aiden Prince, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jade Chung and Trent Seven.

