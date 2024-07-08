Several Top Stars Advertised For WWE Japan Tour This Month

PWInsider.com was sent news and notes about WWE’s upcoming tour of Japan from 7/25-27.

It was announced on ABEMA TV that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, JD McDonough, Tiffany Stratton, The Bloodline (which members not announced), Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston), LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, Iyo Sky and more will appear.

The ad noted Akira Tozawa and Asuka are out due to injury. Also, United States Champion Logan Paul will not appear on the WWE Japan Tour due to another commitment.

Finally, the event at Sumo Hall was sold out at one point before more tickets were released.