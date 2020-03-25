Several Top WrestleMania 36 Matches Reportedly Filmed Today

WWE taped several top matches for WrestleMania 36 today according to the latest report. As previously reported, the plan was to tape WrestleMania bouts today and tomorrow and Wrestling Observer Live noted that some of the bigger matches were filmed today.

While the match order is not yet confirmed, WWE is working hard to make sure that everything is taped before Orlando’s stay at home order takes effect on Thursday night. With the matches being taped, WWE has no need to tape anything in the order that they will be shown. As of now, the only thing we know about locations is that the Performance Center is being used and that WWE has announced “multiple locations” for the show. It has been speculated, though not confirmed, that their arena at Full Sail University where NXT is typically taped may be another.

WrestleMania will air on April 4th and 5th on the WWE Network.