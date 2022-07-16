Several Women In WWE Reportedly Frustrated With How Little They’ve Been Used

If Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE due to frustration with creative, it seems they were not alone. Fightful Select reports that many of the women in WWE have been pushing for more women to be featured on Smackdown, as they were frustrated by how little they’ve been used in the spring. This goes from the bottom of the card to the top, with several waiting to see how things worked out before they went to those in charge.

One of the big pieces they were waiting on were the returns of Asuka and Lacey Evans, along with Charlotte Flair taking time off. As none of them were planned for Smackdown at the time, creative was able to include more women on a regular basis starting with the May 13 episode. Since then, more women have been included, which was also helped by the exits of Sasha Banks and Naomi. Those who had not been used before that time included Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, Aliyah, Xia Li, Doudrop and Nikki ASH, particularly leading to Wrestlemania.

Ronda Rousey joining Smackdown was also a big piece of this, as she has been willing to work with several different talents on the show. One of the sources noted that it seemed like Vince McMahon was more interested in putting himself on TV after the Wall Street Journal story broke than booking female talent well.