Several Wrestlers Missing From Last Night’s Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns

AEW Dynamite was live again for the first time in over a month last night, with several talents returning after weeks away. While names like MJF, Kenny Omega and Joey Janela were back, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page were not. This is because they are still deciding not to come in because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Ross said during last night’s broadcast: “We miss The Young Bucks. We’re observing this COVID situation. [They have] family and a newborn. Of course, folks are asking, ‘Where is Kenny’s partner, Hangman Page?’ Same story. COVID virus. Social distancing.”

Other wrestlers are missing, possibly due to current travel restrictions, including the Lucha Bros and PAC.