Several WWE Cuts This Past Week Came From Stephanie McMahon’s Staff
November 12, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that several of WWE’s front office staff were also released from the company last week, including the previously reported Kristina Salen and Stan Stanski. Most of Stephanie McMahon’s staff in branding were cut, including Laura Petrocelli. Petrocelli was said to be “universal respected” in WWE and is the wife of writer Ed Koskey.
It’s believed that cuts were made because the Branding department is set to merge with the Marketing department. This would also explain WWE touting McMahon as the person in charge of marketing instead of the Chief Brand Officer.
