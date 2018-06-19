Several WWE Programs Included In Emmy Prelim Ballots

According to Wrestlezone, several WWE shows have been included in the Emmy Prelim Ballots. They are…

* WrestleMania 34 has been included in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category.

* RAW and the Mixed Match Challenge have been included in the Prelim ballot for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

* Total Bellas and Total Divas are included in the Unstructured Reality Program category.

* The WWE Studios and HBO documentary on Andre The Giant has been included in the list for Best Documentary or Non-fiction Special.

* WWE Network’s WWE 24 special “Empowered” has been included in the same category.