Several WWE Raw Stars Advertised For Super Smackdown Madison Square Garden Taping

This week’s WWE Smackdown taping will take place in Madison Square Garden, and several Raw stars are being advertised by the venue. Madison Square Garden is advertising “top Superstars from RAW and Smackdown” including Bobby Lashley, Edge, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and more.

The show currently lists a double main event of:

* John Cena & The Street Profits vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos

* Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Those matches are likely to be dark match main events. It is worth noting that as of now, WWE has not announced any Raw stars for Friday’s broadcast, which currently has the following officially announced:

* Brock Lesnar makes his Smackdown return

* Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair sign their contract for their Extreme Rules match

* Seth Rollins vs. Edge

Friday’s show is John Cena’s final announced WWE booking for the foreseeable future and, as noted, is not currently scheduled to appear on Smackdown after he was written off TV from Brock Lesnar’s attack after SummerSlam.