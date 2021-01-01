Several WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Passed On New Contracts

Fightful Select reports that several WWE wrestlers were offered new contracts in mid-to-late 2020 that they turned down, as they were said to be “disappointing” compared to 2019.

During 2019, WWE were giving talent contracts worth a lot of money in order to keep them in the company. With the start of the pandemic, WWE is no longer in a “talent hoarding mode,” so the offers are far below what they were before.

It was stated that at least half a dozen wrestlers have either turned down the new offers or are at the very least hesitant to agree to anything right now. Wrestlers have said that they are waiting until things are “more normal” so that the offers might “improve”. WWE is also said to be open to this. The wrestlers come from all three brands of the company.