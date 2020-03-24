Several XFL Players Sign With The NFL

USA Today reports that several XFL players have signed with the NFL, including former Houston Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker, who joined the Carolina Panthers. The XFL started to let its players join the NFL yesterday after announcing the rest of the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Roughnecks coach June Jones, the deal is for two years.

Walker told KRIV-TV: “I’m excited. It’s a great opportunity. It’s a chance to go there and compete.”

Prior to the cancellation of the season, Walker’s team went to a 5-0 record, and he threw 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns, which were league highs. Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was Walker’s head coach at Temple from 2013-16.

Walker and Will Grier will both be up for backup to Teddy Bridgewater on the team, who signed last week. Kyle Allen’s spot is gone after he was traded to the Washington Redskins. Cam Newton was given the chance to look for a trade but he might get released if that doesn’t happen. Walker was previously a practice-squad player for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, Roughnecks defensive back Deatrick Nichols signed with the New Orleans Saints and former St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.