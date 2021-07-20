Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Tyrus Settled

The sexual harassment lawsuit filed against former WWE and Impact star Tyrus by his former Fox Nation co-host has been settled out of court. Deadline reports that Britt McHenry has settled the lawsuit against Tyrus and Fox news, and exited the network. All involved parties filed a stipulation for voluntary dismissal of the case on Monday.

McHenry sued Tyrus, real name George Murdoch, as well as FOX News late last year in regard to the sexual harassment allegations she made a few months earlier. McHenry filed a complaint in July 2019 that Tyrus sent her unwanted and unsolicited lewd and sexually-oriented text messages on several occasions. She alleges that when she complained, the network responded by “refusing to investigate some of her claims, shunning her, shutting her out of company events, and refusing to allow her on Fox News Channel shows.”

Tyrus was removed from Un-PC, the Fox Nation streaming show which he co-hosted with McHenry, and given a new show NUFFSAID.

Fox News Media confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “While Fox News is confident it would have prevailed in the lawsuit, we are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

Tyrus’ attorney also issued a statement which read, “Tyrus is pleased that the parties have reached a settlement in which the claims against him will be dismissed with prejudice. Tyrus continues to dispute and deny the allegations made against him in the lawsuit and, consistent with that view, will not be making any financial payments.”

Finally, McHenry said in a statement, “I am very proud to have to stood up for my rights and hope that I have empowered other women to do the same. Although I fully stand by the truth of my allegations, I am pleased to put this matter behind me and move forward with my career.”

Tyrus has been working in the wrestling for the NWA since March of 2021, most recently appearing on the June 22nd show in which he won a handicap match against BLK Jeez & Jordan Clearwater.