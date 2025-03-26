Various News: Sexyy Red Is Down To Walk Jey Uso To The Ring At WrestleMania, Anthony Bowens Meets Catherine O’Hara

– Sexxy Red is one of Jey Uso’s picks to walk him to the ring at WrestleMania 41, and she’s up for the idea. As noted earlier, Uso said that he would like either Red or Cardi to accompany him to the ring for his match against Gunther. Sexxy Red posted to Twitter to confirm her interest, writing:

“Yal tell Jey Uso I’m there!”

– Anthony Bowens got to meet film legend Catherine O’Hara on Monday night at the premiere of The Last of Us. The AEW star posted a photo with the Beetlejuice, Schitt’s Creek, and Best in Show star, writing:

“I got to sit down and chat with Catherine O’Hara last night”