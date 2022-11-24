Sgt. Slaughter Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With WWE

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter expressed his belief that Vince McMahon is still involved with WWE behind the scenes. He stated the following on McMahon:

“I feel that he’s [Vince McMahon] still there and there’s no way to keep him away as far as his knowledge of the business [goes]. If it wasn’t for his knowledge, a lot of us wouldn’t be doing the things we’re doing today. I wish him all the best. He’s always been a good friend to me. And then he became a boss and then he became a friend again. To me, he was part of my life and is the reason I’m sitting here talking to you, along with Harley Race.”

Vince McMahon retired from his role as WWE Chairman and CEO earlier this year, amid an investigation regarding hush money payments he was giving to former WWE employees he was having affairs with. It should be noted that McMahon is still the largest stockholder of WWE with a controlling interest in the company.