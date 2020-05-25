wrestling / News
Sgt. Slaughter Congratulates Jon Moxley on “Life After” WWE
Sgt. Slaughter is appreciative of the success Jon Moxley’s found since leaving WWE and took to Twitter to congratulate the AEW World Champion. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Twitter account on Sunday in reply to a photo of Cody and Moxley with their respective AEW titles, posting, “‘Congrats’ on [your] life after leaving the Flagship WWE.”
Slaughter, who left WWE several times during his in-ring career to work for other promotions, continued, “VERY happy for [you], especially since I was the 1st to go up against ‘The Emperor’ and fight for MY FREEDOM. Luckily [you] got to [bypass] the lawsuits & courtroom appearances.”
You can see the full post below:
@JonMoxley “Congrats” on ur life after leaving the Flagship @WWE VERY happy for U, especially since I was the 1st to go up against “The Emperor” & fight for MY FREEDOM👉🏻Luckily U got to by pass the lawsuits & courtroom appearances💰Wishing U continued sucesss
— SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) May 25, 2020
