Sgt. Slaughter, Joey Janela, Ron Simmons and More Announced For Starrcast V

May 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Starrcast V has been announcing several wrestlers for their event, which runs from July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Today’s announced wrestlers include Sgt. Slaughter, Ron Simmons, Allie Katch, EFFY, Nick Gage, Brock Anderson and Joey Janela.

