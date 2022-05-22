Sgt. Slaughter, Joey Janela, Ron Simmons and More Announced For Starrcast V

May 21, 2022 | Posted by

Starrcast V has been announcing several wrestlers for their event, which runs from July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Today’s announced wrestlers include Sgt. Slaughter, Ron Simmons, Allie Katch, EFFY, Nick Gage, Brock Anderson and Joey Janela.

He’s a former World, United States & Tag Champion, Hall of Famer & one of the greatest “heels” of all time. Sgt. Slaughter is coming to #STARRCAST! Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville! Platinum & Gold Bracelets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry pic.twitter.com/T0kHo1GT6X — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 21, 2022

He’s a former Tag Champion, Hall of Famer & recognized as the first African American World Champion in history. Ron Simmons is coming to #STARRCAST! Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville! Platinum & Gold Bracelets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/Sa4HodUtWe — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 21, 2022

She’s a popular independent wrestler, international talent & currently 1/2 of the #GCW World Tag Team Champions. Allie Katch is coming to #STARRCAST! Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville! Platinum & Gold Bracelets are on sale NOW:https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/cMMemJYg3C — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 21, 2022

He’s a trailblazer, an independent wrestling star & currently 1/2 of the #GCW World Tag Team Champions. The artist known as EFFY is coming to #STARRCAST! Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville! Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW:https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/vYY8PbtZEq — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 21, 2022

He’s a former #GCW World Champion, representing the #MDK gang worldwide & Eastern Block, he is “the god of this ‘ish.” Nick Gage is coming to #STARRCAST! Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville! Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW:https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry pic.twitter.com/CpabIdBYbU — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 21, 2022

He’s a second generation wrestler, son of “The Enforcer,” graduate of The Nightmare Factory & in his rookie year.@BAndersonAEW is coming to #STARRCAST! Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville! Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/M2dIfm4CNu — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 21, 2022