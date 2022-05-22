wrestling / News
Sgt. Slaughter, Joey Janela, Ron Simmons and More Announced For Starrcast V
Starrcast V has been announcing several wrestlers for their event, which runs from July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Today’s announced wrestlers include Sgt. Slaughter, Ron Simmons, Allie Katch, EFFY, Nick Gage, Brock Anderson and Joey Janela.
He’s a former World, United States & Tag Champion, Hall of Famer & one of the greatest “heels” of all time.
Sgt. Slaughter is coming to #STARRCAST!
Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville!
Platinum & Gold Bracelets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry
He’s a former Tag Champion, Hall of Famer & recognized as the first African American World Champion in history.
Ron Simmons is coming to #STARRCAST!
Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville!
Platinum & Gold Bracelets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00
She’s a popular independent wrestler, international talent & currently 1/2 of the #GCW World Tag Team Champions.
Allie Katch is coming to #STARRCAST!
Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville!
Platinum & Gold Bracelets are on sale NOW:https://t.co/VShyAsTu00
He’s a trailblazer, an independent wrestling star & currently 1/2 of the #GCW World Tag Team Champions.
The artist known as EFFY is coming to #STARRCAST!
Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville!
Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW:https://t.co/VShyAsTu00
He’s a former #GCW World Champion, representing the #MDK gang worldwide & Eastern Block, he is “the god of this ‘ish.”
Nick Gage is coming to #STARRCAST!
Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville!
Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW:https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry
He's a second generation wrestler, son of "The Enforcer," graduate of The Nightmare Factory & in his rookie year.@BAndersonAEW is coming to #STARRCAST!
Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville!
Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00
He’s controversial, an independent wrestling & international star, a multi-time champion & he’s a bad, bad boy.
Joey Janela is coming to #STARRCAST!
Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville!
Platinum & Gold Bracelets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00
