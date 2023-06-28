Sgt. Slaughter Isn’t A Fan of Lacey Evans Using His Finisher

In an interview with WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Sgt. Slaughter spoke out against Lacey Evans using his finisher, the Cobra Clutch, during her latest WWE run. As previously reported, Evans faced criticism from Slaughter’s daughter for having a look similar to the WWE Hall of Famer.

He said: “I don’t watch it as much as I did because I’m a little upset… I watch more Raw because SmackDown has Lacey on it, and I don’t want… it doesn’t upset me because I know she can’t put a Cobra Clutch on like I do, but it’s just the thought that she’s using a move without…at least I would think the writer or somebody or somebody would call me up and say, ‘Hey, you mind if we use the Cobra Clutch,’ or maybe call it something else. DiBiase brought it in and when I was gone with G.I. Joe, he used it as the Million Dream. She could have maybe come up with another name. But just to call it the Cobra Clutch… I had to end up using the Camel Clutch when I came back because DiBiase was using my hold. So I asked Khosrow, I said, ‘Is it okay if I use your move?’ ‘Oh, yes, it would be an honor for you to use that.’ That’s the way the business was. You respected your talent and your people that you worked with. I would never have used it unless he would have said yes, go ahead and use because he’s the one that made it famous.“