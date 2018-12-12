Sgt. Slaughter Reveals Vince McMahon Once Wrestled Him In A Mask

Sgt. Slaughter recently spoke with Wrestling News (transcript via Wrestling Inc) and spoke about the time Vince McMahon put on a mask and they wrestled at a small show…

On The Time Vince Wore a mask to Wrestle Him: “Vince never was able to become a wrestler, his father wanted him to be behind the microphone, so he could control things a little better,” Slaughter stated. “One night we were driving in the car together and he says, ‘One thing I miss Sarge is getting in the ring.’ I asked him if he wants to get in the ring, he says yes, so I tell him to go put a mask on one night when we have a smaller event and I’ll wrestle you. So we did, and it wasn’t the funnest time of my life, but we got it done.”

On Using The Things Vince Hates In An Impromptu Promo Class: “Vince hates sneezing, he hates smoke,” Slaughter continued. “When I first came into the WWE, he had you do promos about wrestlers. Vince just wanted to see if you could do a promo. I met his father and he said to go out and do a promo with his son and see how it goes. Nobody had ever seen me before. I played the marine for him, put the sunglasses on, I had my swagger stick and by the time I almost got to him I almost caused a riot. He went to say something to me and I said, ‘Shut your hole puke, who gave you permission to speak?’ It kind of stunned him a bit. I berated him and his magnificent body that he worked so hard to chisel up. I heard through the grapevine that he spent $200 on a haircut so I took my swagger stick up and down his hair and I said, ‘Who cut your hair, Ray Charles?’ When we were all done I got my cigar and took a big puff of it, I blew it in his face and I didn’t know that he hated smoke. He started turning blue and red. I walked back to the dressing room and all the wrestlers were giggling, saying that poor guy (me) got fired before he got started.”