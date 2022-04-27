wrestling / News
Sgt. Slaughter Signs Multi-Year Deal With Hasbro, Returning To G.I. Joe
April 27, 2022
Hasbro posted a video to their new Youtube Channel, Hasbro Pulse, and announced that Sgt. Slaughter signed a new multi-year deal with the company. According to the annoucement, this means Slaughter will return to the world of G.I. Joe for action figures. In fact, Sarge will get a new six-inch figure this year, although a release date has not been set. It will be part of the Classified Series.
Slaughter has had seven different G.I. Joe figures over the years, going back to his first in 1985. He was also part of the original 80s animated series and the 1987 animated movie.
