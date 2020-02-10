Sgt. Slaughter Talks WWE’s Global Expansion, Praises NXT

Sgt. Slaughter spoke with the Orlando Sentinel to promote the upcoming WrestleMania 36 and discussed WWE’s expansion, NXT and more. Highlights are below:

On the expansion of WWE: “It’s worldwide now, and it’s been that way for quite a while. We’ll have shows in Florida one day and England the next. But it’s getting to, ‘Where do we go from here?’ Man has been to the moon, but [WrestleMania] might as well go to Mars.”

On the WWE Performance Center making Florida a “second home” for WWE: “It used to be a place where we would come in for two weeks and tour the whole state, and now we’re here permanently … NXT started out to be kind of our minor league so we could get the Performance Center … and now they’ve risen. They’re knocking on the door of Smackdown and Raw, saying ‘Let us in, we’re ready.’”

On his WWE Championship win over Ultimate Warrior: “Yeah, that’s the biggest highlight of my career, beating the ‘Ultimate Puke’ at the Royal Rumble in Miami. That really shot the Sarge into another orbit.”

On his tenure with WWE: “People look at me and say, ‘How come you’re still around?’ They used to clone you or make statues but I think they’ll petrify me, because I won’t go away.”

On WrestleMania week: “It’s like a family reunion. You’re on the road for years and years with the talent and then they go away and you go away. Then the Hall of Fame and WrestleMania come along and you all get to see each other again, get in a corner and start talking. … They should have a microphone or a camera in there; it’s well worth it.”