Sgt. Slaughter Supports WWE’s Decision to Go Forward With Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Says WWE Is There to ‘Entertain Everybody’

– TMZ recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, who was asked about WWE’s controversial decision to go forward with Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. You can check out a video of the chat below.

Slaughter stated, “We’re an entertainment company. We’re not anything to do with politics. We’re basically there to entertain everybody. Not just the American people, but people all around the world. That’s what we do for a living. That’s what makes our company so great.”

It’s been reported The Washington Post that the CIA concluded that Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia ordered the death of Khashoggi. WWE Crown Jewel was sponsored by the General Sports Authority, which is Saudi Arabia’s governmental body responsible for sports in the country.