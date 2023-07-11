Sgt. Slaughter Says WWE Made An Offer For Him to Work With Lacey Evans, Says He Likes Her

Sgt. Slaughter has been critical of Lacey Evans taking on what is essentially his gimmick, though he says he likes her and would be open to working with her. The WWE Hall of Famer has said that he is critical of Evans using his finisher, and he talked with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge about how WWE made him an offer to come in and work with Evans, but he wasn’t happy with the money being offered. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On considering being Evans’ manager: “I had given some thought about maybe helping her out and maybe becoming her manager or her drill instructor and putting her through Camp Slaughter, and possibly, my daughter, Slaughter Daughter, is a big fixture in Spartan Racing. It’s like obstacle courses, and she does one almost every other weekend. She’s in tip-top shape, she can kick some but. I know, I trained her.

“She got a little upset with the WWE [because] of her coming out and using the move that I used. I just didn’t understand why they didn’t come to say, ‘Is it okay?’ I would have said, ‘Yeah, it’d be a blessing if you want to use my move.’ Imitation’s the biggest form of flattery, but I wish she would use it right. Don’t just use it to put it on somebody. Put it on to win your match, and not do it for a high spot or something like that. It’s been a move that’s so recognizable in the business, like a Camel Clutch. It’s something that few people can imitate. So I just would like to have had the opportunity to take her and make her a world champion. That’s the only way I would do it. She’d have to go all the way with it. So I kind of just dropped it.”

On Evans: “I didn’t watch it any further. My daughter kind of got a little upset that now she’s coming out with the campaign cover on, and she’s got a big cobra on the front of it. She’s got her outfit on and showing a lot of cleavage. To me, that’s selling sex. That’s not selling that you’re a tough S.O.B. from the marine corps. She should have a t-shirt on and have the combat boots on and have those fatigues on if you want to emulate Sgt. Slaughter and that you’re from the marine corps and you’re a drill instructor, act like one. Be one. They got plenty of other ladies out there that are the sex symbols.

“Lacey’s a beautiful woman, and I like Lacey a lot. I got to know her briefly, and I always admired her and respect her because she did serve in the marine corps. I just wish that they would have allowed me to get involved a little bit more.”

On WWE offering to have him come in and work with Evans: “They came to me, offered this deal, and it was to make less money than I’m making now. Why should I give up making what I’m making and go get her trained and make her a star, and there I am, dangling out there and owned by the WWE. It didn’t look so favorable for me, so I just said, ‘I’m gonna stay with what I’m doing.’ But if they want to come up with the right deal, if they want to come up with the right scenario or whatever they want to do, I’d love to come back and manage her, and show her what to do.”

On being willing to talk with WWE about a return: “If they would like me to come back, I have no qualms about sitting down and talking about it. But to offer me something like they did was a slap in my face. It was utterly ridiculous, what they offered me. I was making more money when I left there than they were offering me to come back and make her a star. She’s been fumbling and stumbling, and I don’t know why she ever gave up the Southern Gal [character]. To me, that was the hottest thing that was going. I just wish that we could hook up together. I’d like to talk to her about it, but I quit watching it because it was kind of an insult to me, what they did and the way they did it. It was like, ‘We don’t care about Sarge, we don’t care about this, we don’t care about that.’ But I care about them. I’ve always been loyal to the WWE.”