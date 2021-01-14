wrestling / News
Sha Samuels Officially Announces Signing With NXT UK
Sha Samuels is an official part of the NXT UK roster. Samuels posted to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he has signed with the company, writing:
“Oi Oi!!!
I have officially signed with the @WWE It’s been a really long journey to get here. Full of ups,downs and loads of hard work.
But the proper hard graft starts now!!
EAST x NXT:UK”
Samuels was added to the NXT UK roster on the WWE Performance Center website over the weekend. Samuels joins Ben Carter and Rampage Brown as recent signees to the brand.
