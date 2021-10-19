Sha Samuels On Getting In Shape Before Signing With WWE, Reaping Benefits In The Ring

WWE NXT’s Sha Samuels recently opened up about how getting in shape ultimately helped him sign with WWE and more. Samuels spoke with Metro in the UK, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his physical transformation: “It all started with doing walks. I was showing my kids, we’ve gotta be more active. They like their iPhones, iPads, PlayStations – no, you’ve gotta get some steps in! Come on! You’ll regret it! So, I was trying to be motivational for them, and after a while I just carried on with it. Watching the programme The Last Dance on Netflix. Michael Jordan, seeing all that, his winning mindset. “You know what, I’m gonna stick with this?” It worked out. Having that positive mindset, good things happen.”

On his WWE tryout in January 2020: “Unfortunately, I didn’t pass the medical, I wasn’t fit and healthy. But them said, “We’ll give you a call in six months or so, see how you are, we’ll and talk about bringing you back in. Obviously the pandemic hit, I didn’t know what was happening – I didn’t wanna bother them, there are a lot important things in the world.”

On getting signed after he got into shape: “I got in shape over lockdown. I thought, you know what? I’m gonna email them, see what’s going down. I emailed them, came back for another week and got offered a job.”

On his his new fitness is affecting him in the ring: “The way I work in the ring will be the same, but I’ll just be a lot more faster, have better conditioning. So I’ll be able to have longer matches and entertain for a lot longer.”