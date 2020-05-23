Many Wrestlers & Fans Attend Beach Memorial For Shad Gaspard (Pics)

Hundreds of fans and wrestlers attended a beach memorial for Shad Gaspard on Friday night near Venice Beach, where he went missing on Sunday. WrestlingInc reports that wrestlers in attendance included JTG, Joey Ryan, Taya Valkyrie, Kofi Kingston, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler, Eli Drake, and many more.

Gaspard was declared dead on Wednesday after his body was found on Venice Beach.

Many in attendance tweeted photos from the memorial, which you can see below.

This week has been extremely hard. Tonight we came together to remember you @Shadbeast ❤️ You were there with us, smiling down on everyone that loves you. You impacted so many and tonight was proof of your power in life and beyond 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CNMot1zkKn — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 23, 2020

Over 500 people showed up tonight to celebrate Shad’s life. pic.twitter.com/jr9srw9s54 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 23, 2020