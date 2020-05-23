wrestling / News

Many Wrestlers & Fans Attend Beach Memorial For Shad Gaspard (Pics)

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Shad Gaspard

Hundreds of fans and wrestlers attended a beach memorial for Shad Gaspard on Friday night near Venice Beach, where he went missing on Sunday. WrestlingInc reports that wrestlers in attendance included JTG, Joey Ryan, Taya Valkyrie, Kofi Kingston, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler, Eli Drake, and many more.

Gaspard was declared dead on Wednesday after his body was found on Venice Beach.

Many in attendance tweeted photos from the memorial, which you can see below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shad Gaspard, Ashish

More Stories

loading