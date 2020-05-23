wrestling / News

WWE News: Shad Gaspard Honored on Smackdown, IC Title Tournament Highlights

May 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shad Gaspard

– WWE honored Shad Gaspard with a graphic to open up this week’s Smackdown. You can see the graphic below, which is the same one showed before before Wednesday’s NXT:

– WWE posted clips of the Intercontinental Championship tournament matches, which saw Jeff Hardy beat Sheamus and AJ Styles defeat Shinsuke Nakamura:

