wrestling / News
WWE News: Shad Gaspard Honored on Smackdown, IC Title Tournament Highlights
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE honored Shad Gaspard with a graphic to open up this week’s Smackdown. You can see the graphic below, which is the same one showed before before Wednesday’s NXT:
A real life hero. #RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/MLH652d8HB
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 23, 2020
– WWE posted clips of the Intercontinental Championship tournament matches, which saw Jeff Hardy beat Sheamus and AJ Styles defeat Shinsuke Nakamura:
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin On Asking Undertaker Permission To Use Skull Logo
- Barry Darsow Doesn’t Know Why Demolition Aren’t In The WWE Hall of Fame
- Triple Threat Title Match Added To NXT Takeover: In Your House
- Bully Ray Discusses Meeting With Vince McMahon About Bringing Bully Ray Character to WWE, Reveals Why Vince Didn’t Want to Use It