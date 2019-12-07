Shad Gaspard Takes Shot At ACH Over His Tweets

We reported earlier today, ACH declared that he was quitting pro wrestling and took shots at wrestling fans and the “snakes” in the industry.

In a post on Twitter, Shad Gaspard decided he had enough and delivered an expletive-filled rant about the former Jordan Myles.

He wrote: “On that note shut the f— up. If all you can do is bad mouth & talk down people and the business after people have gone out of there way to understand & help you then f— off. Talent gets you so far in life, but it’s obvious your character is one of an attention seeking ass who wants sympathy while burning others. Grow up and understand the world doesn’t revolve around you. This business as well as life doesn’t cater to one individual, so either suck it up and do something or shut the f— up, cause this bipolar crying s— is getting old.”

On that note shut the f*k up. If all you can do is bad mouth & talk down people and the business after people have gone out of there way to understand & help you then f*k off. Talent gets you so far in life, but it’s obvious your character is one of an attention seaking ass… — Shad Gaspard (@Shadbeast) December 7, 2019