Vince McMahon, WWE Comment On Shad Gaspard

Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to comment on the disappearance of Shad Gaspard.

“The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time.”

WWE also tweeted a statement on Gaspard.

“WWE’s thoughts are with the family of Shad Gaspard. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Shad went missing on Sunday in the ocean after getting caught in a strong rip current. Shad was initially found but instructed lifeguards to rescue his son first, which they did. Shad was then reportedly hit with a large wave shortly after and disappeared. The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search for him while the LAPD is still searching.

Shad’s wife issued a statement today thanking first responders for rescuing her son and for their continued efforts to find Shad.