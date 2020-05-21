Shad Gaspard’s Wife Siliana Releases Statement On His Death

As was reported yesterday, Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39 after being swept away by a tidal wave, and his body was found early Wednesday morning. His wife, Siliana Gaspard has issued a statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin on the death of Shad.

She wrote: “Aryeh, myself, and the Gaspard and Chittick families would like to take this time to thank everyone for their prayers and support, as we mourn the terrible loss of our beloved Shad.

Shad was our whole world and we were his. There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protectors, our warrior. He was a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature.

The outpouring of love from Shad’s friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine.

We’d like to once again thank the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts.

Shad was and will always be our real life super hero.

Siliana Gaspard