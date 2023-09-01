Shane Douglas Explains What He Doesn’t Like About Modern Wrestling

In the first episode of his Franchise University podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Shane Douglas explained what he doesn’t like about modern wrestling, noting that ‘moves for the sake of moves’ are a problem.

He said: “Ultimately, what would be my take on what’s wrong with the business today isn’t because of documentaries like ‘Beyond the Mat.’ It’s more so because the business has somehow transcended beyond what wrestling was supposed to have been. Everybody always thinks there’s a better way to create the wheel. When you boil it down to just a circle, there’s only so many ways to draw that or build that. As we get further and further away from those base points that were professional wrestling and storytelling, I think it detracts a bit more and more from each step along the way. As you move away from that, the storytelling becomes less pronounced, the moves become less impactful because it’s just a vomiting up of moves as opposed to putting that move in the right place.“