Shane Douglas Gives NWA a ‘Miserable Failure’ Grade For 2018

– Shane Douglas discussed the current status of the NWA during an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling. You can see some highlights below, plus the audio:

On if he’s seen the NWA get talked about more in the last year: “I was talking to somebody the other day as we were bs’ing at the ICONS convention. I haven’t heard anyone talking about TNA, Ring of Honor and even NXT. It is like we’ve talked about ad nauseam about the numbers drop in the business. I think that is probably the big part about what is at play here because you guys remember when you were younger that every week the water cooler talk was did you see what happened on RAW or Smackdown or Nitro or Thunder or ECW or something but you were talking wrestling. When I would walk through the Pittsburgh airport I’d have people yelling across the TSA at me to kick Taz’s ass or Taz was going to kick my ass but it was always something and I haven’t heard anything wrestling at the Pittsburgh airport in years. There wasn’t one fan that came up at the ICONS convention and said did you catch Ring of Honor or did you catch NWA or did you catch NXT and not even have you seen WWE. The only discussion about wrestling was what had transpired in that building (ECW Arena) in ECW twenty years prior…I haven’t had anybody bring the NWA up to me or invoke it in a discussion on Twitter or any of the social medias, not on Facebook, not in person, which I think is not a good reflection on where our industry sits especially for those non-WWE companies.”

On his grade for the NWA in 2018: “Definition: Failure. I give the NWA over its performance from the last year a grade of MF…miserable failure. I did that to Vince the very last time I performed as the Dean. Blackjack Lanza was my agent and we were in Erie, PA and Vince kept throwing down over the IFB asking what grade will I give and Blackjack keeps giving me a look. So Vince is panicking and we go live to tape and we have no way to correct it and when we get to the point of giving a grade and after a long pause…I say MF, in the Franchise laugh. You hear Vince saying what is he going to say, what is he going to say and get ready to cut his mic and I wanted the ‘motherf**k’ so bad and it was right there but I thought I’d just take my ball and go home and give it the old miserable failure. You could almost hear Vince sigh relief over the IFB. I will re-invoke the MF “miserable failure” thus far for the NWA.”