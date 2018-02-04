Shane Douglas Says Vince McMahon Has Never Had Real Competition, Explains How the Return of the XFL Might Work

– Hannibal TV recently interviewed former WWE, WCW, and ECW Superstar Shane Douglas. Douglas discussed why he thinks Vince McMahon has never had real competition before and goes over why the return of the XFL might work if the NFL continues its decline. Below are some highlights.

Douglas on how WWE never had real competition: “Vince in my estimation has never had real competition. ECW as hot as it got, we were never a pimple on his ass. We had a great fanbase, but we were still nowhere near being able to compete on a night-to-night basis with WWF on a corporate level. WCW wasn’t. TNA, although they had all the resources, never were. So there’s been all these false starts, and as a result, Vince McMahon has gotten a bit complacent and believing that nobody can compete with him, which is a fallacy.”

Douglas on the return of the XFL: “From all appearances to me, it looks like a s*** idea, right? To try to start — and regardless of all the ratings decline and everything else, the NFL, like the movie Concussion says, “still owns a day of the week.” But if you look at the ratings decline — I just watched the Patriots/Jaguars game, and as someone who has been watching football all my life, I kept asking, “Why was that a flag? Why was that a hit against Gronkowski? Why was that a penalty? Why wasn’t that a touchdown? Why’d they blow the whistle?” I didn’t know the game anymore. I’m watching a game I’ve watched all my life, and I couldn’t understand it. I think that the NFL has gotten so politicized, I don’t know if you saw this week, they just turned down an ad from the Veteran’s Association and refused to run it. They wanted to buy an ad, and they wouldn’t sell it to them. There’s a lot of people in America that are just pissed off about the politics. And like in my case, there are so many rule changes that it doesn’t seem like football anymore that starting a new league in two years, if the NFL continues like this next year and there’s a December decline — and I don’t see why it would turn around — two years from now, people might be saying that Vince McMahon’s a genius again. It’s crazy, but I think the last thing the WWE needs is Vince taking his eye off and doing anything else. It needs a lot of help right now.”