Shane Haste Claims Vince McMahon Once Thought He Was Austin Theory, Mia Yim Confirms It

In a post on Twitter, Shane Haste (formerly Shane Thorne) claimed that when he was in WWE, Vince McMahon actually thought Haste was Austin Theory. Mia Yim then confirmed it.

He wrote: “Vince once thought I was Austin Theory. And then we never spoke again. Well to be fair at the time I was set to be in a better position… jokes on me.”

Yim replied: “True story. Should’ve just ran with it.”

