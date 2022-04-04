wrestling / News

Shane Haste Claims Vince McMahon Once Thought He Was Austin Theory, Mia Yim Confirms It

April 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shane Thorne Shane Haste Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Shane Haste (formerly Shane Thorne) claimed that when he was in WWE, Vince McMahon actually thought Haste was Austin Theory. Mia Yim then confirmed it.

He wrote: “Vince once thought I was Austin Theory. And then we never spoke again. Well to be fair at the time I was set to be in a better position… jokes on me.

Yim replied: “True story. Should’ve just ran with it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shane Haste, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading