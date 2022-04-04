wrestling / News
Shane Haste Claims Vince McMahon Once Thought He Was Austin Theory, Mia Yim Confirms It
In a post on Twitter, Shane Haste (formerly Shane Thorne) claimed that when he was in WWE, Vince McMahon actually thought Haste was Austin Theory. Mia Yim then confirmed it.
He wrote: “Vince once thought I was Austin Theory. And then we never spoke again. Well to be fair at the time I was set to be in a better position… jokes on me.”
Yim replied: “True story. Should’ve just ran with it.”
Vince once thought I was Austin Theory 😏
— 'Hysterical' Shane Haste (@ShaneTMDK) April 4, 2022
True story.
— Mia Yim (@MiaYim) April 4, 2022
😂😂… and then we never spoke again
— 'Hysterical' Shane Haste (@ShaneTMDK) April 4, 2022
Should’ve just ran with it.
— Mia Yim (@MiaYim) April 4, 2022
Well to be fair at the time I was set to be in a better position… jokes on me pic.twitter.com/wzHVFjjOkH
— 'Hysterical' Shane Haste (@ShaneTMDK) April 4, 2022
@austintheory1 is a champ, now and in the making. pic.twitter.com/wQpMgtLBzp
— 'Hysterical' Shane Haste (@ShaneTMDK) April 4, 2022
