Shane Haste Reacts To NXT UK Releases, Names Stars He Wants To Work With

Shane Haste recently shared his thoughts on the releases of several NXT UK stars, saying he’d like to work with Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews. As reported yesterday, several stars including Trent Seven, Webster, Andrews, Sha Samuels and more were released after the announcement that NXT UK is going on hiatus and will return next year as NXT Europe. Haste, who was with WWE as Shane Thorne and Slapjack until he was released last year, spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and you can see some highlights below:

On the NXT UK releases: “That’s crazy, I just heard, they’re doing NXT Europe. So they made it a bigger market and…they’re making it smaller? Honestly, I don’t follow too much of it. I know these guys, especially Flash and Andrews, as you were saying their names, I was like ‘Oh.'”

On what it means for the released talent: “There is so much work in the UK again, everyone loves a return. They are going to get their return with all the freedom in the world. I’d love to work with them again. I love Andrews and Flash. They are so cool. They are such cool dudes. I guarantee, once their downtime is done, you’re going to see them even more. NXT UK weren’t really using them that much. They didn’t spotlight a lot of people. They’re going to get themselves back into the spotlight because they are too good and they’re such good people. People will want them on their shows. I think you’ll see them back in America. f**k yeah, bring it on. Me and Mark Andrews. Come fight me at STRONG. Let’s do it. I want TMDK against Andrews & Flash.”